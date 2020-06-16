Post Grids Test

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Humboldt State Students Stand Up And Stand Out Against Racism
Actions are being taken to bring about change in a country dominated by racism and police brutality. Read more
Racist Social Media Post Leads to Student Suspensions
Two Humboldt State University Students are Suspended from Campus Organizations. Read more
Humboldt State’s Hybrid Instruction Request Approved for Fall Semester
Humboldt State will hold limited in-person instruction this Fall. Here are the details. Read more
Protestors Make Themselves Heard In Arcata
A photo essay of the Arcata protests: Fists high and voices raised Read more
Protests Occur in Arcata After George Floyd's Murder
Protesters gathered at Arcata City Hall and the Plaza to speak out against police brutality and racism Peaceful protesters gathered Read more
Eureka Protests Erupt After George Floyd Murder
Eureka protesters gathered in front of the Humboldt County Courthouse Hundreds of community members gathered in the rain outside of Read more
Dealing with Sh!t During COVID-19
The reality of 'going through it' during a time of a pandemic Read more
Our Societal Structure is Slipping
With the pressures of the pandemic mounting, people are stuck with an impossible choice Read more
Humboldt State President Speaks on Fall 2020 Instruction
President Jackson speaks with Faculty Senate over virtual teaching Read more
COVID-19 Cancels Fall 2020 Face-to-Face Instruction
Face-to-face instruction for Humboldt State’s fall 2020 semester has been canceled due to COVID-19. California State University Chancellor Timothy White Read more
Drake, the Genre-Hopping Superstar Does It Again
Drake Drops Surprise Project, “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” Read more
Humboldt State Geologists Research Faults
Faults give clues to the history of the earth's crust and how it impacts our future Read more
KRFH Survives the COVID-19 Shutdown
The Student-Run Radio Programs Remain on Air Read more
Birthday Celebrations during Social Distancing
The pandemic forces people to re-imagine their birthday plans. Read more
California Universities Update Travel Suspension
The CSU Travel Suspension has just been extended until July 31 Read more
Determined and Dedicated: Eureka Local Paves the Way to the NFL
NFL Green Bay Packers pick up Eureka standout in the 2020 Draft. Read more
The Stimulus isn't Over Yet
FAFSA just released its first wave of emergency CARES grants earlier this month to over 5,200 students enrolled at HSU. Read more
Humboldt State Elects a New Student Board
Newly Elected Associated Student Board prepares from the 2020-21 school year. Read more
Humboldt State Alum Plays Professional Basketball Abroad
Justin Everett continues his basketball career in the Republic of Georgia. Read more
Associated Students Lose Core Programs and Student Wages
Based on projected enrollment, the Associated Student budget is expected to decrease 20% each year, for the next five years. Read more
Athletics Deals with a Budget Curveball
Humboldt State Athletics is making plans for an upcoming reduced budget Read more
Reading "Big Sur" in Shelter-in-Place While Going to Big Sur
A reflection from a former Lumberjack news editor Read more
Letter to the Editor: Reflections on 30 Years at HSU
Where we were, what went wrong & how we build a brighter future Read more
Staff Recipe: Oh No, I Bought Too Many Bananas—Banana Bread
A recipe for when you have too many bananas and don't know what to do with them Read more
Staff Recipe: True Sourdough Starter
There's no time like the pandemic to get a start on a starter Read more
The Overnight Sensation is Back at It Again
DaBaby releases his third album in 13 months, "BLAME IT ON BABY" Read more
Letter to the Editor: This Bus Driver Misses Students and Faculty
A note from a local bus driver longing for a crowded bus again Read more
Students Rely on OhSNAP! in Pandemic
On-campus food pantry provides for students in need Read more
Staff Recipe: Awesome Avocado Pasta
Pasta, the go-to, easy-to-do meal, but with avocado Read more
The "Chinese Virus" and the Social Disease
No one person is to blame when millions of people are at risk Read more
Ask Evergreen: Reveal and Reflect
Ask Evergreen signing off Read more
If It Wasn't Already Obvious, We Need Universal Healthcare
The U.S. healthcare system isn't built to handle a pandemic because it's not built to help everyone Read more
Giovanni Guerrero Aims to Promote and Protect Campus Resources
Giovanni Guerrero makes his case for the Associated Students presidency Read more
Jeremiah Finley is Willing to Face Consequences to Create Change
Associated Students Legislative Vice President Jeremiah Finley runs for the presidency Read more
Shelter-in-Place is Not a Productivity Race
Quarantine shelter-in-place offers escape for some and anxiety for others—both are damaging Read more
Before You Forage: Nasturtiums
Pretty flowers offer a punch packed with nutrition Read more
Revamped Resident Evil 3 Radiates Nostalgia
20 years later and Resident Evil 3 still feels just as good Read more
Inside the Immune System
How the body uses multiple levels of defense against foreign intruders Read more
Coach Continues Creating Community
Arcata High School's computer science teacher creates community for videogamers Read more
Students Struggle to Stay Motivated
COVID-19 rages through US as students struggle with online schoolwork Read more
A Brief Breakdown of COVID-19 Misconceptions
Four things you or your relatives might misunderstand about COVID-19 Read more
HSU Wraps Up Faculty Sex Solicitation Investigation
Faculty member no longer employed by HSU Read more
What It's Like Living On Campus After the Exodus
Despite Humboldt State University going digital, campus housing remains open Read more
Rent Strikes are on the Rise
What are rent strikes and why are they building during a pandemic? Read more
Memes, Genocide and Teaching in a Pandemic
With life disrupted, lecturer Kerri Malloy perseveres with flexibility and humor Read more
Even if You're Sick of Them, Don't Take Your Partner for Granted
Social distancing has strained my relationship, so be grateful if you're still with your partner Read more
A Surfer's Tale: From Heaven to Quarantine
An account of one HSU surfer's last breath of clean, fresh air Read more
2020 Census: Raise Your Hand If You're Here
Everything you might want to know about the 2020 census Read more
HSU Student Resources to Get Through the Pandemic
Student resources for school, finances, food, housing and counseling Read more
Meet HSU's New Athletic Director
Jane Teixeira begins new position as head of Humboldt State athletics Read more
Letter to the Editor: HSU Did Not Violate California Law
A letter from HSU's vice president of Enrollment Management Read more
First-Year Students Frustrated with Their Education
HSU freshmen got the short end of the stick after facing blackouts and the COVID-19 pandemic Read more
HSU Sails into Uncharted Waters
Humboldt State faces enrollment drop, budget cuts and academic department reorganizations Read more
HSU is Holding Administrative Meetings Online and You Can Attend Them
How and when to watch HSU administrators make big decisions Read more
Half-Life: Alyx Makes VR Worthwhile
Half-Life: Alyx is the first properly high budget virtual reality effort from a major studio Read more
IRA Budget Expected to Take Substantial Hit
Associated Students prepare for massive budget cuts Read more
HSU Health Center Remains Open
Students on campus can still reach out to medical services Read more
Humboldt State Violated California Law by Requiring Registration for a Public Meeting
HSU briefly required registration for two public webinars as a security measure Read more
Housing the Homeless in Humboldt
California houses, shelters and aids homeless as COVID-19 cases continue to rise Read more
Telehealth Looks to Fill Gaps Left by Pandemic
Telehealth has a chance to make a name for itself in the US Read more
Press Release: APD Still Seeks Public's Help in Lawson Case
APD asks witnesses to come forward on third anniversary of David Josiah Lawson's death Read more
Happy Birthday, Graduation is Canceled
An account from an HSU senior living on campus Read more
AS President Sports Decorated Track Record
Lizbeth Cano-Sanchez steps up to the Associated Students presidency Read more
Humboldt State Has Trees Grown from Seeds That Went to the Moon
Here's how HSU received the trees and where you can find them Read more
Lessons from When the Spanish Flu Hit Humboldt in 1918
Looking to the past to learn about the present pandemic Read more
Tuition Refund Petition Reflects Student Experience
With labs, classrooms and most facilities on campus closed, what is being done with student tuition? Read more
What It's Like Inside Pelican Bay Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
A conversation with a CR student at Pelican Bay State Prison Read more
Here's What The Lumberjack is Watching, Reading, Playing and Doing
Some unedited recommendations and brief reviews from some of our staff Read more
14 Books to Read While Self-Isolating
There's never been a better time to start reading books Read more
Before You Forage: Mussels
Everything you need to know to forage for mussels Read more
Joyner Drops Disappointing Debut
Grammy-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas shares his debut album, “ADHD,” with the world Read more
Here's How You Can Drown Your Sports Sorrows
While sports may be at a standstill, you can still relish and relive your favorite game moments Read more
With Future Unknown Amid Pandemic, HSU Plans for Enrollment Drops and Budget Cuts
HSU, like all colleges, prepares for tough times amid COVID-19 pandemic Read more
HSU Projecting Grave Hit to Enrollment for Fall Semester
Freshman class projected to shrink, number of academic departments to be reduced Read more
Student Athletes Suffer Amid COVID-19 Cancellations
HSU student athletes share grief at abrupt endings Read more
Gambino Goes Out with a Banger
Childish Gambino releases fourth and final album Read more
Happy Thoughts and Hot Liquids Won't Save Us
A reminder of the few things we know that help prevent the spread of COVID-19 Read more
Humboldt State's Theatre Fraternity Tries a Comeback
Alpha Psi Omega attempts a comeback with new students and adviser Read more
Online Learning Isn't for Me
Online classes don't feel like real learning and stifle student motivation Read more
Rain Returns to Humboldt This Weekend
A moderate rainstorm will make its way through Humboldt County Read more
Humboldt Mold Manifests in Moisture
HSU students are under-informed and unprepared for the beast that is mold Read more
A Rundown of All The Emails HSU Has Sent Students
Since March 15 HSU has sent out over a dozen emails on their response to COVID-19 Read more
How to Sew Your Own Face Mask
A step-by-step guide to making face masks Read more
Photos Show Life Around Arcata in the Time of COVID-19
A photo series from the end of spring break Read more
Associated Students Elections Delayed Due to COVID-19
Associated Students Board of Directors redesigns spring elections Read more
Here Are the Refunds Students Can Expect from HSU
Refunds for various fees are available for Humboldt State students in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak Read more
Students Bused Back to HSU Met with Mixed Messages
Locals react to HSU students bused back to Humboldt from coronavirus-afflicted areas Read more
Pop-Star Weeknd is Here to Stay
The Weeknd’s fourth album, "After Hours," has arrived Read more
Retention Rate on the Rise at HSU
More Humboldt State students are electing to stick around, but there's still work to be done Read more
Learning from These Sudden Senior Year Goodbyes
I wasn't prepared for the school year to end so abruptly Read more
The Lumberjack Takes Home 14 Media Awards
Humboldt State student newspaper wins four first place 2020 California College Media Association awards Read more
Myths and Truths of Surgical Face Masks
Mirage of safety causes mask supply to plummet and xenophobia to reemerge Read more
5 Dystopian Films to Watch Now That You Now Live in One
Lock yourself indoors and pretend these films are strictly fiction Read more
Updated: Summarizing HSU's COVID-19 Updates
All classes to go online for the rest of the semester and other plans, plus a translation Read more
Ask Evergreen: Concerned Citizen
How to live through a pandemic Read more
Students Stressed and Frustrated Going into Somber Spring Break
Students react to in-person class cancellations due to global pandemic Read more
No Facts Justify the Pink Tax
Businesses capitalize on gender-based price discrimination Read more
Ask Evergreen: Productive Procrastinator
How to be productive while procrastinating Read more
Catcalling Can't Continue
Verbal harassment toward women is about control and the assertion of gender discrimination Read more
Humboldt Esports Builds Momentum
Arcata High CyberTigers face off against the Novato High Hornets Read more
Dr. Asao Inoue Looks to Lead Academic Revolution
Inoue confronts the supremacist ideas within American academia Read more
Students Speak on Professor's Use of N-Word
More trouble at the student radio station, this time with the adviser Read more
Updated: HSU Suspends Classes After Spring Break, Also Cancels Sports and Large Events
Classes will be taught remotely starting March 26 Read more
Indigenous Environmentalists Connect Environment and People
Campus discussion touches on importance of traditional knowledge Read more
Trackside Tales with Elliott Portillo
First-hand account from Humboldt State distance runner Elliott Portillo Read more
Clubs Budget Crunched in Wake of Declining Enrollment
Associated Students takes over remains of the clubs budget Read more
Sprinkles Expected for Spring Break
Rains look to rush in this upcoming weekend Read more
Chemistry Professor Picks Up $100,000 Award
Claire Till of HSU receives lucrative award to aid her research and academics Read more
Mia Mingus Advocates for Accountability
Personal accountability paves way for future of transformative justice Read more
HSU Activates Pandemic Planning Committee
With COVID-19 spreading, HSU plans post-spring break response Read more
New In-N-Out in Eureka
"Quality You Can Taste" in Humboldt County Read more
Major League Marijuana
Why I don't think marijuana is everything it's cracked up to be in baseball Read more
Ask Evergreen: Sensitive Sleeper
How to fall asleep and stay asleep Read more
We're All Lonely But It's Not Our Fault
Shifting the blame of loneliness from individuals to institutions Read more
Vegan Cannabis-Infused Brownie Recipe
Learn how to bake and get baked Read more
Stoners Bake Snacks with Scientific Hacks
Finding more creative ways to use cannabis Read more
The Light at the End of the Speeding Metal Death-Box
The United States needs better regulations on rear car lights Read more
New Details for Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The hype is real for the new Animal Crossing game after their recent presentation Read more
Pigs Compost on Campus
CCAT tries to reduce HSU's food waste footprint through new pig program Read more
Students Suffer from Frequent Bike Thefts
Humboldt State University police say a student on campus gets their bike stolen every day Read more
Dream Season for Corsairs Continues
College of the Redwoods men's basketball team charges into the playoffs Read more
Navigating the Pressures of the First-Generation Student Experience
First-generation students must look outside family for support Read more
Chico State Steals the Jacks' Spotlight
Wildcats win, but the Jacks put on a good game Read more
HSU Jacks Swept by SSU Seawolves
Humboldt State softball team takes loss in two double-headers against Sonoma State University Read more
Ross Discusses Evolution of Racism in College
Bestselling author Lawrence Ross calls for more than just black best friends Read more
Sanders Wins California Primary
Sanders takes over 40 percent of Humboldt vote Read more
Biden's Recent Slip-up is Not His First
The South Carolina gaffe is only his most recent in a series of slip-ups Read more
Mike Bloomberg is Democratic Trump
Mike Bloomberg is just another billionaire with outdated views looking for attention Read more
Final Fantasy Music Rendition Fills Fulkerson
Pianist Ryan McGaughey performs fan-favorite tunes from Final Fantasy VII Read more
My Hair is Not a Dress Code Violation
Natural hairstyles are often shunned, but these hairstyles keep hair healthy while representing cultures Read more
We Still Need to Talk About Consent
Consent is crucial, but some just don't get it Read more
Ask Evergreen: Respectful Rejector
Learn how to say no respectfully Read more
Polish Professor Melds Magic and Music
A dream of illusions and piano prowess with Igor Lapinski Read more
Chico State Softball Dominates Doubleheader vs. Jacks
Chico State softball lived up to the hype in daytime doubleheader Read more
Filling in the Fossil Record with Fungi
Madison Lalica cracks open 400-million-year-old fossils Read more
"My Neighbor Totoro" at The Minor Theatre
View the magical world of Studio Ghibli animation with special showtimes at The Minor Theatre Read more
Kirby Moss Illustrates the Significance of Black Joy
Journalist and Professor Kirby Moss presents new book on Black joy Read more
Students Test Out the Voting Waters
Mock election prepares HSU students for local issues on ballot Read more
Environment Takes Center Stage at Huffman Town Hall
Huffman talks greenhouse gases, sea level rise, salmon and more Read more
Report Reveals Shortcomings in Lawson Case
National Police Foundation identifies issues and makes recommendations Read more
Remembering Evelyn: A Ray of Sunshine in Humboldt
Members of the community rally to celebrate the life of Evelyn Andrews Read more
Travel Back in Time in ARCADA
ARCADA opens soon for lovers of video games and liquor Read more
Humboldt County Coronavirus Case Update
Department of Health and Human Services quells concerns Read more
What It Means When You're "Going Through It"
Breaking down the common modern phrase Read more
New MLB Rules Come Out of Left Field
MLB rule changes go against what the game is all about Read more
We Need the Wisdom of Wikipedia
Wikipedia shows collaboration is crucial for accuracy Read more
Digging in the Dunes
Making a difference in the dunes by hand, plant-by-plant Read more
Ask Evergreen: Busy Bee
Ask Evergreen is a weekly advice column by the students of The Lumberjack Read more
Ja'Quan Gardner Rushes into the XFL
HSU adds another pro football player to its record, but not for the league you think Read more
Before You Forage: Sea Lettuce
Everything you ever wondered about sea lettuce Read more
Third Athletic Director Candidate at HSU
On Feb. 11 HSU welcomed its third potential candidate for its next athletic director Read more
Sweet Songs, Fancy Feathers, Birds Bang
The sex life of a bird is no simple thing Read more
New Grant Spurs CAPS Growth
CAPS will provide 36 more appointments per day by next year Read more
First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Humboldt
Press release from Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Branch Read more
Sovereign Bodies Brings Awareness
Activist creates new database to track violence against Indigenous women Read more
Student-Run Radio Programs are Back on Air
Jam out to your local, community neighbors Read more
Marcus Manning Continues Series of Athletic Director Forums
Another prospective athletic director gives their pitch Read more
Syphilis Rates Spike in Humboldt
Though prevalent, there are many free treatment and prevention options Read more
Growing Up in the Shadow of Malcolm X
Ilyasah Shabazz discussed her background with loving energy on Feb. 12 Read more
Equity Arcata Holds Home Away From Home Potluck
Potluck seeks to bring together and welcome students to the community Read more
Parking Pisses Me Off
The trials and tribulations of finding parking on campus Read more
Flyers Allege Faculty Sex Solicitation
Humboldt State University investigation is ongoing Read more
No Parking, No Progress
Study reveals complex campus parking problem with solutions still far-off Read more
Artificial Intelligence Generates Real Jokes on Twitter
Creators say we shouldn't worry about being replaced yet Read more
Hoppin' Around Humboldt
Multiple stops for Humboldt hops Read more
Struggles at the Station
Floods and frequent power outages caused issues for KRFH during the fall semester Read more
Just One More Hour of Breakfast Burritos
Demand extends breakfast burrito availability to 11 a.m. at The Depot Read more
Ask Evergreen: Lootless Lover
Ask Evergreen is a weekly advice column by the students of The Lumberjack Read more
Feelin' the Funk at International Education Week
Breaking down the power and importance of global funk music Read more
Ballot Burning for the Modern Meddler
Why we need to stick with physical ballots Read more
Sudden Oak Death Plagues Humboldt's Forests
While Humboldt County is known for its beautiful forests, sudden oak death threatens their wellbeing Read more
Let's Make Media Coverage Equal, Always
Emphasizing equity and integrity in the media February and beyond Read more
Jacks Fall to Second in Conference Coyotes
Men's basketball leads early but drops second in a row at home Read more
Lights Out on Black Out Night
Lady Jacks dominate against San Bernardino Read more
Campus Construction Nears Completion
You've seen it. You've heard it. You've become annoyed by it. When will it end? Read more
Dr. Cornel West Talks Truth
Selling out in less than a week, Dr. Cornel West commanded the stage with emotion and power Read more
HSU Students' Home Remedies
We asked HSU students for their home remedies to get over colds and flus Read more
Allan Jones Opens Forums for HSU Athletic Director
First candidate for HSU's next athletic director makes his case for the job Read more
Why the Oscars Lack 2020 Vision
The Academy Awards are broken—here some ways to fix them Read more
Ask Evergreen: Cornered Cohabitant
Ask Evergreen is a weekly advice column by the students of The Lumberjack Read more
Chopping Genes and Growing Brains
Innovative research and a discovery in HSU's molecular biology lab Read more
News Recap: HSU Budget
The Humboldt State University budget proposal is under overview from President Jackson Read more
News Recap: Coronavirus Outbreak
The Coronavirus continues to spread across the globe Read more
One More Reason to Ride a Bike
Saving money and the planet at the HSU Bicycle Learning Center Read more
Walking and Wildlife Tracking
A group of students and community members wandered around Redwood Creek to track the local wildlife Read more
Deadly Fire at Arcata Apartments
Fire leaves one dead and one hospitalized Read more
Turner and Thrower: Leading Ladies
Humboldt State Lady Lumberjacks' dynamic duo Tyra Turner and Alexia Thrower show no signs of slowing down Read more
Stuck Swimming in Circles
Completing and contemplating Mac Miller's final album Read more
5 Apps to Help You Survive the Semester
Survive the spring semester with these essential school apps Read more
Betting on the Super Bowl Doesn't Always Pay Off
Clarifying the legality of betting on the Super Bowl Read more
HSU Students Remember a Legend
Losing a legend leaves a lasting impact on fans Read more
Who Students are Supporting in the Upcoming Elections
What students think of the 2020 presidential candidates on offer Read more
Dr. Cornel West Headlines Black Liberation Month at HSU
Philosopher, activist and intellectual Dr. Cornel West visiting Humboldt State University Read more
Press Release: Let's Talk About Mass Incarceration
A press release from the HSU Formerly Incarcerated Students Club Read more
An Update on HSU's Climate Action Plan
The Humboldt Office of Sustainability reports good news for HSU's Climate Action Plan Read more
Ask Evergreen: Single and Seeking
How do I meet people without using online dating apps? Read more
The Failure of U.S Soccer
The United States men's national team has not made much progress since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup Read more
Memes Communicate Modern Messages
How memes provide comedic relief in times of conflict Read more
Stand-up Comedy Etiquette for Dummies
Keep your commentary to yourself and let me have a laugh, please Read more
Trees are Here to Help
How planting trees can serve as one branch of a climate action plan Read more
SCRAP Humboldt: Saving the Planet One Scrap at a Time
Affordable art supplies with environmental consciousness in mind Read more
Connecting Cannabis and Cancer
New study links smoking cannabis with testicular cancer Read more
Predicting What the New Decade Will Bring
Three methods of thought going into the new year reveal a time of dedication and hard work Read more
Out with the Old and in with the New at HSU
Several administrative changes at HSU suggest high turnover Read more
33 Months
Living in a community full of love, fear and a growing void of justice Read more
PG&E Prepares for Possible Storm Outages
Winter storm moving in Wednesday evening may cause power outages Read more
4 Pietastic Baking Tips for the Holidays
Four tips to make baking a pie that much easier Read more
Ask Evergreen: Fretful Fueler
Ask Evergreen is a weekly advice column by the students of the Lumberjack. Read more
Work Out for a Cause
Humboldt State students partner with Campaign One At A Time to raise money for a child's dream Read more
HSU Adapts to Low Enrollment
Inside the multi-pronged battle against declining enrollment Read more
club baseball oct 13
A Baseball Team Would be a Home Run
Why HSU should bring back baseball in the post-football era Read more
Give Me More Than Vague Emails on Campus Crime
HSU notifications lack conviction or specific plans of action Read more
Dreams in Between
Cast and crew of "Dreamers: Aquí y Allá" shed light on complexities of immigration Read more
Parody is Protected Speech
HSU administration cannot tell student media what to publish Read more
New Grant Lends Helping Hand
Mental health grant seeks to address adverse childhood experiences in Humboldt Read more
A Q&A with the "Sexist 'Riddle'" Creators
The students behind the sign comparing Humboldt to genitalia discuss their curated material Read more
Associated Students President Resigns
AS Administrative Vice President will take over for the spring semester Read more
Spreading Warmth for Winter
Many organizations around Humboldt County provide warm clothing for little or no cost. Read more
So You Want to Compost
Composting can be one of the most beneficial ways to handle waste Read more
Lumberjacks Host Logtoberfest
Logging sports club invites competition for an axe amount of fun Read more
Instagram Updates Are Wack
With each new update comes new changes that seem to have no input from the user community. Read more
Motorcycle Tips for Riding in the Rain
It's always important to drive safely, and that goes double for motorcyclists, especially in the rain. Read more
HSU's Debate Team Preps for Spring Season
Humboldt State University's debate team begins season preparation Read more
‘Dreamers: Aquí y Allá’ Preview
Theater Arts Department presents a production that transcends borders Read more
03 Greedo Releases Second Album From Prison
The incarcerated Los Angeles rapper releases a full length studio album produced by Kenny Beats. Read more
HSU Confessionals: Student Apologies
If you had to apologize to someone, who would it be and for what reasons? Read more
Ask Evergreen: Ant Avoider
Mint, peppermint and spearmint essential oils are safe alternatives to bug sprays. Read more
Humboldt Degree Value Lowest in CSU System
Studies show Humboldt State graduates receive lowest pay among CSUs Read more
Committees Seek New CSU Chancellor
Humboldt State has no direct input on chancellor search committees. Read more
Green Thumbs at the Greenhouse
Dennis K. Walker Greenhouse provides a haven for a diversity of plant species. Read more
Decision Time for DACA
Supreme Court set to determine future of over 700,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy recipients. Read more
Finding Cheer Amid the Holiday Blues
It's the most wonderful time of the year. For some, anyway. Read more
Tull Impresses at National Championships
HSU cross country runner Daniel Tull places 56th out of 267 competitors at the Division II National Championships in Sacramento. Read more
Turkey Doomsday
Investigations have found that many large-scale poultry farms keep their birds intentionally overweight and injected with hormones. Read more
'OK Boomer,' Let's Set the Record Straight
Millennials and Zoomers may be fed up, but 'OK Boomer' is not equivalent to a racial slur. Read more
