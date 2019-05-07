Let’s taco bout Cinco de Mayo

Don’t portray yourself as Hispanic when you have no right to

Hear it straight from the mouth of a Hispanic woman: it is frustrating to see people use Cinco de Mayo as an excuse to get drunk and wear sombreros.

White people who complain about illegal immigrants coming into the country and not doing a single thing should not be celebrating on Cinco de Mayo.

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 led by General Ignacio Zaragoza. Cinco de Mayo is frequently mixed up as Mexico’s independence day, which actually celebrated on September 16.

Caucasian men and women are the worst perpetrators of this cultural appropriation. I don’t agree with people who think Cinco de Mayo is an excuse to drink and be Hispanic for a day. It baffles me that these exact people make fun of Mexicans, and all Hispanics for that matter. There are groups of Caucasians who say that Hispanics who came across the border to have a better life don’t contribute to the nation. Meanwhile, as they are getting drunk, Hispanics are working to support themselves and their families.

My dad came into this country illegally. He is a gardener who supports three kids. He also pays for my tuition. He is not a stereotype, he is a hardworking man with a family he supports and loves.

Additionally I want to address all white people: do not act like you belong in this culture and portray yourself as a Hispanic when you have no right to. There is a huge difference between supporting us Hispanics and using our culture as a fun event to be part of a “trend.”

White people are also practicing cultural appropriation when they dress up like Mexicans. Putting sombreros on and wearing ponchos is not “cool” or “funny,” you are mocking Mexicans and all Hispanics. I believe Cinco De Mayo can be celebrated, just not how everyone wants to view it as “celebrating.”

You don’t have to put anything on to represent Mexicans and mock them as if they are a funny gag. Caucasian people, please remember Cinco De Mayo is not an excuse for you to get drunk and dress up as a Mexican and this is not Mexico’s Independence Day.

