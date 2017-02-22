HSU Students React to New Abortion Law Passed in Arkansas

By Erin Chessin
A new Arkansas law will allow the father of a pregnant woman’s child to sue her if she gets an abortion. There are no exceptions that prevent the father from suing, even in instances of rape and incest.
The Arkansas Unborn Child Protection From Dismemberment Abortion Act was signed and passed on Feb. 16 by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.
Many HSU students are concerned for how the law will affect women’s rights in the U.S. Sara Narajowski is a kinesiology major at HSU.
“The law is a huge step back for women’s rights,” Narajowski said.
She also said that all women deserve the choice to get an abortion because it is her body that is affected by the pregnancy.
“By pro-choice, every woman has the right to protect herself both physically and emotionally from having an unplanned pregnancy,” Narajowski said.
Abortion laws around the world vary, some countries are more strict about regulating abortion than others. While abortion is legal in the U.S, the new Arkansas abortion law could encourage other states to pass stricter abortion laws in efforts of discouraging women from choosing abortion. Students are concerned this law could cross over to different states and prevent women from having the choice to abort a child in the U.S.
Another debate that arises from the new law is whether the law is meant to undermine the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, which gave women the right to get an abortion without having to state a reason.
Jason Martinez, a major criminal justice major at HSU, is shocked the law managed to pass.
“It’s unfair that a rapist can sue the mother of the unborn child for getting an abortion,” Martinez said. “It undermines how severe the act of rape is because the perpetrator can get money from committing a crime, without caring about the mother or the child.”
Martinez also said that a mother not being able to get an abortion can mean emotional and psychological consequences for the child’s life in result.
“People aren’t thinking about the child’s well being,” Martinz said. “If the mother has to have the child when she wasn’t financially prepared or was raped, this could cause psychological consequences for both the mother and baby.”
Kassidy Hayes is a biopsychology major at HSU.
“The law supports the subordination of women’s rights,” Hayes said.
Hayes said that she feels that abortion is not an easy choice, but it is a rightful choice women should have for the safety of her body.
“It’s interesting how these laws are being passed down by men, who will never know what it’s like to carry a baby,” Hayes said.
Currently, the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas is seeking to challenge the abortion bill in court before it goes into effect in 2017.
Wow, this is GREAT NEWS………fathers deserve reparations for mothers who murder the father’s child……..HALF…… remember that in divorce court proceedings…….. well guess what……. all these years it should have been HALF for murdered babies and fathers of murdered babies.
Aside from rape, women should not be allowed to get free abortions, nor be exempt from reparation payouts to fathers of murdered babies.
All this faux whining by HSU students endorsing capital crimes by women being advantaged in America or their faux rights being attacked…….. so many socio-political lies by women and girly men who have it better in America than any other country on the face of the planet……….
Maybe women need to avoid getting pregnant, pay more attention to responsible living standards.
Not saying don’t be intimate, just don”t procreate, then claim “oops’, then seek abortion services for free.
Games Over, ya’ll in opposition have been coddled too long.
Response: Typical liberal progressive naivity, arrogance and deceit, for starters………. as if women getting an abortion give a flying fuck about the father or the baby, which puts into question the female’s lifestyle and why she negligently opened up her legs to procreate a future murder at taxpayers expense…….women in this instance have no soul and are to be ridiculed for such irresponsible swashbuckling.
Response: the only valid comment by an HSU student.