Trump watch (April 12 to April 18)

By Iridian Casarez

President Trump is claiming that he cannot be sued because he is now President of the United States, his defense in lawsuit said Trump incited rally-goers to violence that assaulted protesters in his 2016 campaign.

President Trump signed an executive order in Wisconsin that will make it harder for tech companies to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labor and will strengthen rules barring foreign contractors from bidding on government projects.

President Trump has yet to release his tax returns thus threatening one of his campaign promises to enact a sweeping overhaul of the tax code.

Donald Trump signed an executive order to revamp a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to fill jobs in the US.