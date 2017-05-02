By Keaundrey Clark

Softball

No. 9 Humboldt State softball split Saturday’s Senior Day doubleheader versus No. 3 Cal State Monterey Bay and punched its ticket to the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament. The Lumberjacks matched their best run-scoring total of the season in game one’s 17-8 victory, and the Otters squeaked past the Green and Gold, 3-2, in the regular season finale.

HSU earned the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will face second seed Cal State San Bernardino Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Arnaiz Stadium in Stockton. Monterey Bay is the conference’s No. 1 seed and Chico State rounded out the tournament field as the fourth seed.

Madison Williams picked up her 16th win of the season. She and fellow senior pitcher Kalyn Paque finished top 10 in wins and in strikeouts. Williams leading the conference with 182.

This season senior catcher Breonna Bejaran led the Jacks with 11 home runs. She finished fourth in the conference. Senior second baseman Tiffany Hollingsworth lead the HSU with 40 RBIs, finishing top 10 in the conference in that category.

Women’s Crew

HSU Crew’s 2017 season is coming to an end, this season has been one of the best in school’s history. Humboldt State crew teams took another step forward dominance as they captured the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championship title Sunday at Lake Natoma.

All but one of the Green and Gold boats advanced from Saturday’s preliminaries to Sunday’s finals.

The women’s V8 boat finished third in the first race of the day. HSU placed behind leader Western Washington (6:23.836) and second place boat UC Santa Barbara (6:29.994) with a 6:31.874 finish.

The Jacks’ novice eight boat placed sixth against Division I competition with a time of 7:07.174.

The best race of the day HSU’s women’s Varsity 4 finished just one second behind Western Washington. The Jacks finished with a time of 7:18.310, while the Vikings crossed the finish line in 7:17.630.

The Green and Gold will have two weeks off from competition before making a cross-country trip to the Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia on May 12-13.