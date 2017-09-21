Like a fine wine, Brady passes Manning in the record books

Patriots win 36-20 over Saints

When will people stop doubting New England Patriots QB Tom Brady after one bad performance? It’s time to take the man at his word. If he can’t play well, he will retire.

After last weeks abysmal game, talk of Brady’s retirement stirred up once again, but after shredding the Saints defense in week 2 the talk should stop. Brady threw for his third largest yard total of his career (447) in the regular season while adding three touchdowns and zero interceptions for the 52nd time in his career, passing up Peyton Manning for the all-time record.

The Saints defense was riddled with holes, and the Patriots took advantage of every opportunity. Saints QB Drew Brees was unable to keep pace with the ageless wonder Brady, despite leading his team to over 420 total yards.

Raiders win 45-20 over Jets

Hyphey Mode was on full display Sunday as Raiders running back, Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch showed his dance moves on the Oakland sidelines, pumping up the crowd during their team’s 25-point romping of the Jets.

Lynch showed he still has some gas left in his tank, rushing for 45-yards and a score. Raiders QB Derek Carr connected with his favorite target, wide-out Michael Crabtree for three touchdowns. The Raiders look like one of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this year.

Chiefs win 27-20 over Eagles

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt had only 7 yards at the halfway mark of Sunday’s game, but he exploded for a 53-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which gave the Chiefs control of the game. The Chiefs D had 6 sacks with three from DE Chris Jones.

New Eagles kicker, Jake Elliot, missed a 30-yard field goal in the first half and QB Carson Wentz threw a game changing interception in the fourth quarter. The AFC West will be fun to watch with three teams in serious contention for a championship.

Seahawks win 12-9 over 49ers

After a weak showing by the Seattle offense in week 1, the 49ers were supposed to be an easy bounce back opponent. They were anything but, sacking QB Russell Wilson three times and holding Seattle’s offense out of the end zone until Wilson’s game winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

49ers RB Carlos Hyde, was a rare bright spot for San Francisco. He gained 124 yards on 15 rushes for 8.3 yards per carry against Seattle’s elite defensive front.

Dolphins win over Chargers 19-17

The San Diego ― I mean Los Angeles Chargers ― have to be the unluckiest franchise in all of sports. Just six days since last week’s blocked kick, after being iced by Broncos coach Vance Joseph, Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo got another chance Sunday. After watching the 44-yard game winning field goal sail right, Charger fans have to be asking themselves “Why me?”

The loss dropped the Chargers to 4-11 in one score games since the start of the 2016 season and 7-20 in such games since 2015. San Diego Charger fans that left the team have to be laughing to themselves a little bit.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler had a positive debut for his new team, throwing for over 200 yards and a score. The story was the workload of RB Jay Ajayi. He carried the ball a season high (for all running backs) 28 times for 128 yards. The Dolphins look like the only real competition in the AFC East for the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots.

Week 2 Final Scores

Texans 13 Bengals 9

Ravens 24 Browns 10

Steelers 26 Vikings 9

Titans 37 Jaguars 16

Cardinals 16 Colts 13

Panthers 9 Bills 3

Redskins 27 Rams 20

Broncos 42 Cowboys 17

Falcons 34 Packers 23

Lions 24 Giants 10

