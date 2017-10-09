Damian Marley plays at the Mateel Community Center on Oct.4.

Damian Marley, the youngest of the reggae legend Bob Marley’s children, performed at the Mateel Community Center in Redway, California on Oct. 4. Guest performers were Kingston, Jamaica natives, Kabaka Pyramid.

Marley and Kabaka Pyramid filled the small, rural venue with sounds of classic reggae, dancehall and reggae fusion.

In the past, Marley has experimented with various genres of music, such as his album with rapper Nas, “Distant Relatives.” In 2011, Marley was in a supergroup with British soul artists, Joss Stone, rock legend Mick Jagger and Indian composer and producer, A.R. Rahman.

During the show, Marley performed and talked about songs advocating the medical use of marijuana. In Marley’s native country of Jamaica, marijuana is still illegal and he currently has an ongoing project, #CannabisHeals that features medical cannabis patients and sheds light on their experience with traditional and holistic methods of healing, such as marijuana.

Damian Marley’s album “Stony Hill” is available in stores and online.

Damian Marley opened up his concert at The Mateel Community Center in Redway, Calif. Marley passionately sings “Love and Unity,” a song from his 1996 album “Mr. Marley.” Damian Marley with band members at The Mateel Community Center on Oct. 4. Marley singing “Beautiful” from 2005 album “Welcome to Jamrock,” as the Rastafarian flag waves behind him. Marley opened his concert with “Here We Go” off his 2017 album, “Stony Hill.” 39-year-old Marley closed out the concert with a tribute to his father, Bob Marley and his song “Is This Love.”

