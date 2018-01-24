Jacks ball struggles again

By | Gabe Rivera

The Humboldt State men’s basketball team was torched for a 74-36 loss to Chico State on Saturday in what was a forgettable performance.

The Jack’s record moves to 6-13 overall (3-10 in conference), while Chico improved to 12-5 (9-4 conference).

It was a rough game all around for Humboldt, but the stat that really stood out was the field goal percentage, as the Jacks shot a mere 18.3 percent (11-60) compared to Chico’s 43.3 percent (26-60). They lost the battle on the glass as well, as they were out-rebounded 52-35. This ugly loss dropped the Jacks to 4-10 in their last ten games.

There were not a lot of bright spots in this one, as no one on the team reached double-digits in points. However, Jack Kaub and Kameron Curl tied for the team lead in points scored with six each.

Humboldt faces another tough task in their next game, as they will travel to Cal State Los Angeles on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to face the Golden Eagles. The Jacks won their first meeting of the season by the score of 69-64.

