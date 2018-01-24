Jacks pull off road victory at Chico State

By | Gabe Rivera

The Humboldt State University women’s basketball team defeated conference rival Chico State on the road 69-60 on Saturday. The win moved the Jacks past the Wildcats into third place in the conference. It also changed their record to 10-8 overall with a 9-4 record in the conference, as opposed to Chico’s 10-7 record with an 8-5 record in the conference.

The Jacks had a big advantage in the inside, as they won the overall rebound battle 31-19. They also outscored the Wildcats in the paint 34-28. Head coach Michelle Bento-Jackson was adamant about the importance of their inside play after the game.

“We were able to get extra possessions by being aggressive on the offensive boards,” Jackson said. “And we did a good job of preventing Chico from getting offensive rebounds.”

Humboldt was lead by their standout siblings Tyla and Tyra Turner, who scored 14 points each to lead the team. They were able to compensate for a bad outing, shooting wise by getting to the free-throw line and converting at a high rate. At the charity stripe, Tyra ended up 6-8 and Tyla shot a perfect 10-10.

The Jacks also got big contributions from junior forward Isamar Conde, scoring 11 points, and junior guard Jovanah Arrington, who scored 10 points.

The Jacks will face another tough rematch on the road next week against Cal State Los Angeles on Friday at 5:30 p.m. In their first match earlier this season, the Jacks won by the score of 83-73.

