Cappa shines in Alabama

Humboldt State University football player Alex Cappa tore down the house at the 69th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 27 in Mobile, Alabama.

This year’s match-up featured top NFL prospects from around the country. The game was located at Ladd-Peebles Stadium aired on the NFL Network.

“I had a lot of fun being out there,” Cappa said. “It was great representing HSU and smaller schools.”

“There were a few (NCAA) Division II guys out there and I tried showing them that all guys, at all levels, are able to compete against anybody.”

Cappa has earned a series of accomplishments while starting at left tackle over the past four years at HSU.

Not only was Cappa a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award, he also earned his fourth consecutive Great Northwest Atlantic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year Award in 2017.

The biggest factor for the left tackle position in the NFL is the player’s ability to pass, block and stop the defensive end from getting to the quarterback.

At 6 feet and 7 inches, scouts are questioning if Cappa’s ability to protect the quarterback from elusive pass rushers will translate on the big stage.

“The critics aren’t paying attention because he throws them out the club, regardless of how fast or strong they are,” HSU senior right guard Robert Williams said. “His football IQ is insanely high. All he has to do is use his right or left hand and he’ll toss you.”

Cappa started the game at left guard. Eventually, he played the left tackle and right guard positions for the South Team. They went on to win 45-16, thanks to the help of University of Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta, who threw three passing touchdowns.

Potential draftees will most likely participate at the NFL Scouting Combine event, which is hosted from Feb. 27 to March 5. The NFL Draft will then take place on April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas.

According to Sports Blog Nation: Stampede Blue, Cappa could be chosen before the end of the second draft day.

“It’s gonna be exciting no matter what,” Emily Morehead, Cappa’s partner of nearly seven years, said. “His draft is during my finals period. So, all I hope is that he gets that phone call while I’m not in a final.”

Regardless of the round that Cappa is drafted, he will always be a legend at HSU.