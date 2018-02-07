Women’s basketball rolls over Cal State Monterey Bay

By | Nick Vasquez

HSU women’s basketball team rolled over the California State University, Monterey Bay Otters 64-42 at the Lumberjack Arena on Feb. 3

The game started off as a low-scoring defensive battle, but the Jacks took control in the second quarter. By halftime, the Jacks led by the score of 40-23. Their first-half charge was led in large part by junior forward Isamar Conde, who had 15 points in the first half.

“Sometimes I’m not really the hot hand,” Conde said. “But today, I made one early, and I just kept shooting.”

Humboldt State University, led by coach Michelle Bento-Jackson, did not take their foot off the gas after that, as they shot an impressive 57.1 percent from the field in the second half, while shooting a perfect 2-2 beyond the arc.

“I’m most pleased with our defensive effort. Especially in the first half,” Bento-Jackson said. “We wanted to come out and get the first punch and really send a message on the defensive end.”

Conde definitely had the hot hand, as she was 3-4 on three-point attempts and finished with 19 points. Another notable performance for the Jacks was sophomore guard Tyla Turner, who ended up with a double-double (18 points and 12 rebounds) and four steals.

The Jack’s defense was stingy all game, as they held the Otters to a 21.4 shooting percent from the field. Their intensity was visible throughout the game, and they did a great job of setting the tone early on.

The victory moved the Jack’s current winning streak to three games, and their conference record to 12-5, while their overall record is now 13-9.

The Jacks are now in second place in the California Collegiate Athletic Association standings, and four games behind University of California, San Diego, which has a conference record of 15-1.

Conde and her teammates understand the importance of home court advantage with the tournament rapidly approaching.

“The top four teams get a game at home, and we want to be at home.” Conde said.

With home court advantage on the line, the Jacks will look to keep their current momentum going and finish the regular season strong.

There are five games remaining for Bento-Jackson’s team before the CCAA tournament, starting with a February 10 match up on the road against California State University, Stanislaus.

