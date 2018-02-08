Valentine’s Day gifts for a good cause

By | Stephanie McGeary

Anyone stressed about Valentine’s Day has a last-minute chance this weekend to find that perfect something for that perfect someone while supporting a good cause. The Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will be holding Hearts Together, a Valentine’s Day-themed event and auction from 4 to 8 p.m on Feb. 10.

Event coordinator Edie Jessup says all the funds raised from this event will go towards Humboldt Unitarian, a congregation that is dedicated to helping others.

“We do a lot of community work,” Jessup said. “We’re very social justice-oriented. ”

Humboldt Unitarian donates to one local non-profit each month. These have included Food for People, Planned Parenthood, Humboldt Edge, Betty Chinn and Arcata House. In addition to their help with non-profits, the Fellowship is also a sanctuary congregation.

“We are available for families in threat of deportation,” Jessup said. “Because we are a church, police are less likely to interfere.”

For a suggested donation of $10, attendees can help and have a good time.

The price includes all-you-can eat soup, bread and dessert. In addition, there will be beer and wine available for purchase, a Valentine’s gift store and both a silent and live auction. This is the first year the event will feature a live auction, hosted by local actor, Mack Owen.

All of the items were donated by local businesses or individuals and will include dinners, nature outings, collectable items, classes, art and more.

Free childcare services are offered during the event for those who reserve ahead of time.

Jessup says they try to keep this event affordable so that all members of the community, including families and students, can attend.

“We’re really welcome to HSU students,” Jessup said. “This might be fun for them.”

For more information, contact Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (707) 822-3793 or by email office@huuf.org

Or visit the event Facebook page for Hearts Together Auction

Childcare can be reserved with Jen at jkw23@humboldt.edu or (707) 668-1848

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

