HSU scrambles for new head coach

Humboldt State University football is in shambles once again as interim head coach Cory White stepped down. White has accepted a tight end coaching position at the University of San Diego, leaving HSU players confused and hurt.

“It’s always a shocking feeling, but I won’t guilt trip him,” player Isaiah Hall said. “The man has to do what he has to do.”

White, a Humboldt alumnus, served as the HSU offensive line coach during the 2016 and 2017 seasons before being promoted as the interim head coach.

Prior to joining HSU’s coaching staff, White was the director of football operations at New Mexico State University from Aug. 2015 to July 2016.

Division I in National Collegiate Athletic Association football in University of San Diego has gotten a hold of White yet again. He served as the Toreros offensive line coach during the 2013 season, and the tight ends coach during the previous 2012 season.

“I think people first became aware of this when Football Scoop announced White was offered and accepted the tight ends job at (University) of San Diego,” strength and conditioning coach Drew Petersen said.

Petersen started the strength and conditioning program at Humboldt State in 1991 and has always been a notable leader to the football players. He continues to push them to be the best they can be, both on and off the field.

“I always tell [the players] they have to enjoy the process and keep working,” Petersen said. “We have to block out the external noise.”

White was named the interim head coach of the football program on Jan. 29 and planned to implement a 30-60-90 day plan for the program from that day forward. White’s colleagues worked right beside him ready to build and produce a stable program for the Jacks.

“He was establishing his way of being head coach and building a new foundation here,” player Ereon Nash said. “Now that he is leaving, I don’t really know what to expect next.”

Jim Redd is a 1969 alum and booster in the community who helped save HSU football in the winter. Redd would like to see this program and its players prosper as best as possible.

“[Former football head] coach Smith put Humboldt State football on the map,” Redd said. “This is a desirable place to be. The search committee should move forward and hire a head coach as soon as possible. They need to give that head coach as much support as they can.”

With spring football on the way, HSU players have a lot of speculation about what is to come. They continue to wake up at 6 a.m. three to six days a week and perform to the best of their ability on the field and in the weight room.

“The biggest thing is about the boys, not us,” coach Wheeler said. “We need to continue to build in the weight room and as a team.”

Community members, players and alumni alike are looking forward to hearing about the next step with Humboldt State’s football program.

“There is going to be adversity no matter what program you are at,” coach Wheeler said. “They’ve got to learn to just put their head down and grind.”

White informed the boosters and interim athletic director Duncan Robbins of his plans to leave last week, but was not available for comments.

