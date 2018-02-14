Weekly Olympics recap

The 2018 Olympics are underway in PyeongChang, South Korea Feb. 7-24. The United States has shown the world they rule the slopes when it comes to snowboarding and the future for the U.S is bright.

American Red Gerard won his first gold medal of his career in men’s slopestyle and he is only 17 years old.

U.S. snowboarder Jamie Anderson defended her gold medal from the 2014 Sochi Olympics by nailing her first run in the women’s slopestyle final with a score of 83.00.

To top it off, 17-year-old American snowboarding prodigy Chloe Kim became the youngest female athlete to win a gold medal in snowboarding as she dominated the competition in women’s halfpipe with an incredible score of 98.25 and Arielle Gold, 21, won the bronze.

