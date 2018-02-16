Jacks rugby team still on the hunt for first win

On a wet and windy Feb. 11, the Lumberjacks women’s rugby team fell to the Stanford Cardinals 36-27 in a hard-fought battle to the end at College Creek Field.

The team has yet to find a win, but there are five games left and they are finally starting to play well together. Head coach Meredith Conrad-Forrest was proud of her team’s effort.

“The score board was a little underwhelming,” Conrad-Forrest said, “but they put it together. The forwards and the backs, as a team, really played together. They showed true [Humboldt Pride] heart.”

The game was back and forth as each team kept taking the lead with hard-hitting scrums and outside runs. The kicking game was a problem for Humboldt State as they missed three goal conversions.

The size and strength of the Jacks seemed to play into their scheme, because of the downpour. But they were not able to take advantage of the smaller, faster Cardinal team.

The Jacks were up with five minutes remaining, but Stanford was able to put back-to-back tries in the end zone to put the Cardinals up for good.

Jacks forward Libby Treu remains optimistic about where her team stands currently.

“This is one of the best games we’ve played all season,” Treu said. “We played as a team and everyone was there to support each other.”

The Jacks next home game is on March 3 against Cal Berkeley at College Creek Field at 11 a.m.

