Weekly Olympics recap

The United States is showing the world it no longer dominates at every sport. Sitting at sixth in total medals, the U.S. has missed the podium on account of little mistakes and terrible luck.

U.S. alpine skier Lindsey Vonn fell once and that took away a chance at a medal. Downhill specialist Steven Nyman missed the Olympics with a knee injury and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy suffered thumb and hip injuries.

The U.S. women’s hockey team has at least clinched a silver medal with a 5-0 semifinal win over Finland. They will go for gold on Feb. 22, and by that time it may feel like the weight of the American performance will ride on their shoulders.

Norway continues to lead on the medal table, but Canada is closing in after 11 days of competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Norway took gold in the men’s team large hill ski jumping on Feb. 19. This marked their second ski jumping gold medal of these Winter Games. Germany finished second for silver.

The U.S. did pick up a pair of bronze medals with American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani in ice dancing and then with Brita Sigourney in the women’s halfpipe ski final.

