King Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Black Panther: The Album’ debuted at No.1

Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment released a soundtrack to Marvel’s superhero film Black Panther as a tribute to Black History Month.

Black Panther: The Album sold 154,000 copies in the first week, building excitement in fans before the film even premiered. The soundtrack debuted at number one in the Billboard charts.

Although the whole album didn’t appear in the movie, it has many different types of sounds and voices. It goes along with the film’s messages, and all 14 tracks are different featuring Lamar along with Jay Rock, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Anderson .Paak, The Weeknd, Future, Khalid, Mozzy and more.

The Black Panther album references the movie’s world, Wakanda. Lamar’s verses are written in the point of view of the fictional world’s culture, as well as American culture. Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment created a perfect soundtrack to complement an outstanding film. The Black Panther has created a cultural movement.

Lamar never seems to disappoint his fans with his talent. He always delivers a work of art. Every track has its own style that is fresh.

The contributors who put together this diverse soundtrack represent the cast of the film Black Panther. If you listen to the album before watching the film, you will definitely feel a vibe off the movie. It tells a story in a different perspective from each artist featured. The album cover is simple, yet illustrates the meaning behind the Black Panther. The soundtrack is catchy and worth a listen.

In a tweet on Feb. 11, Lamar expressed his admiration for the creation of the Black Panther soundtrack.

“Respect to all the artist/producers that allowed me to execute a sound for the soundtrack,” Lamar tweeted. “The concept of producing and composing a project other than my own has always been ideal I appreciate the experience love ones. Continue to be great.”

