Pi Day Pie Recipe!

An easy pie recipe for all your mathematical celebrations. Happy Pi Day from The Lumberjack!



Preheat oven to 420 degrees.

CRUST:

1 1/4 cups of flour

1 stick (½ cup) of COLD butter, cubed

Sprinkle of salt

1 tablespoon of sugar

~6 tablespoons of ICE water

Mix flour, salt, and sugar together. Work in butter cubes by kneading with your hands. Add in water by the tablespoon until it is all incorporated. Mold dough into disk and refrigerate in a Tupperware for AT LEAST an hour (up to five.) Don’t skip this step! It is the secret to a flaky crust… Flatten one disk with a rolling pin (or wine bottle) until even thickness. Place your rolled dough in pie tin.

FILLING:

4 cups blackberries (Substitute any berry or 4 sliced apples)

¾ cup sugar

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of flour

7. Toss berries in sugar, lemon juice, and flour before filling pie crust.

TOPPING:

½ stick (¼ cup) of butter, starting to soften

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup flour

¼ cup uncooked oats

8. Mix all ingredients together until crumbly, then spread across the top of the blackberries.

9. Put the pie in the oven and bake for about 55 minutes, until browned and bubbly.

10. Cool slightly, top with ice cream, and munch out!

