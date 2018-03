Fear of heights versus rock climbers

Do rock climbers have a fear of heights? Watch the video to find out!

Members of Humboldt State’s rock climbing club Andrew Musgrave, Becky Bell and Journey Ibe dive into their fear of heights. The video was created on Nov. 8, 2017 and filmed in the HSU West Gym.



Video by Bailey Tennery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google