Jacks spring break round-up

Jacks Softball

The Jacks softball team had its seven-game win streak come to an end on March 18 after dropping a doubleheader versus Cal State East Bay. East Bay dominated the third game of the series 15-1 in five innings and took game four of the series 4-3 in extra innings.

Jacks senior pitcher Jasmine Hill took the loss in the second game of the afternoon. She logged 8.2 innings and allowed 12 hits and four runs, three of which were earned runs.

The day prior, the Jacks won both games of the doubleheader and head coach Shelli Sarchett notched her 200th career win. Sarchett has guided the Jacks to the NCAA National Championships in each of the last two seasons and finished one win shy of the program’s third title in 2016. She is one of the NCAA West Region’s most decorated coaches and has led the National Fast-pitch Coaches Association Regional Staff of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

HSU moved to 14-11 overall and 10-8 in conference play with the losses. Their next home game is scheduled for April 20 against Chico State.

Jacks Track and Field

Jacks long distance runners had a successful day at the Hornet Invite in Sacramento on March 17. Three different runners from HSU achieved provisional qualifying marks in their events.

Jacks senior Annie Roberts finished first in the women’s 5k with a time of 17:13.75. Her time marks the third best all-time for HSU. Roberts finished a full 11 seconds ahead of the next runner to cross the finish line.

“[Roberts] took the bull by the horns and went for it,” head distance coach Jamey Harris said. “It was a tough effort and a very mentally strong performance.”

Jacks freshman Brayden Leach crossed the finish line in the men’s 800m at 1:51.13, which is just under the provisional qualifying mark of 1:52.16.

The Jacks third runner to qualify with a provisional time was senior Dustyn Salomon. Salomon ran the steeplechase in 9:05.23 and finished fourth place overall.

“He ran a solid race and he can definitely run faster,” coach Harris said. “This is his first steeplechase of the season and the result is very encouraging.”

The Jacks look to build on their success in the next meet. They play at home for the Humboldt Invite on March 24 at the Redwood Bowl.

