This week in sports history

March 22, 1988 – Houston Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J Watt is born in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Watt became famous across the nation in 2017 during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey when he began his Houston Flood Relief Fund and raised over $37 million for the victims of the storm.

March 23, 1994 – NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky passes hockey legend Gordie Howe’s all-time goals record of 801. Gretzky’s record now sits at 894 and is highly regarded as a record that will never be broken.

March 26, 1992 – Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is sentenced to six years in prison for raping Desiree Washington, an 18-year-old college student who told the police and later testified in court that Tyson raped her in his hotel room and laughed about it as she wept.

March 27, 1939 – The first ever NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game is played. The University of Oregon beat Ohio State University 46-33.

March 28, 1982 – The first ever NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game is played. Louisiana Tech University beat Cheney University 76-62.

