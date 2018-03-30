Humboldt State hosts Startup Weekend

Humboldt State hosted Startup Weekend, which gave locals the opportunity to launch a business. The event was held in Founders Hall last weekend.

During Startup Weekend, each participant was given a minute to present a pitch, which is then voted on by the participants to become a group.

Then, groups have the entire weekend to create an ideal model for that business to work and all the costs that will go into the project.

Norman Antonio Campos is a former HSU student majoring in business administration. Campos was one of the 60 participants to come to Humboldt State for a chance to make their idea a potential business.

Campos was eager, like many participants, to have his pitch heard, and looked forward to working with a group of dedicated students.

This weekend was important to many participants, because they had the opportunity to have their ideas heard.

“There are students that really want to start a business,” Campos said, “There is a lot of opportunity.”

Seth Wasylyszyn, 23, was one of the participants at Startup Weekend whose pitch was chosen to become a group. Wasylyszyn’s pitch was Diamond Child Care, a service that offers parents a more secure and safe way to have their children cared for.

“It should be fun,” Wasylyszyn said. “Some contacts to have should be good.”

Another pitch that went on to become a group was RentEmber. RentEmber pitched to become a web-based app that rented out tools locally. The app helps regular people have access to tools at any time they wish. The app charges the person for the time they use the tool.

A group that came out of all the groups was Color. Color was a pitched makeup business that would help reach all skin shades, instead of only having about three shades. This group tackled the issue of the lack of beauty supply options for people of color.

Wesley McKee, 21, is a former College of the Redwoods student that participated in the event. McKee pitched an idea for a van repair service called Van Lyfe.

“This seemed like a good practice run,” McKee said. “I felt a little scared. I didn’t know what to expect.”

McKee’s pitch was changed into a new idea, which he called the Redwood Wrench Collective. The Redwood Wrench Collective was a business idea to bring a safe space for people who have an interest in cars to work on and fix up their cars.

The Redwood Wrench Collective aims to lower the costs of repairs by giving people access to the tools they need.

The Redwood Wrench Collective was the smallest group of the whole event. McKee led his small group to victory when, at the end of judging, it was announced they had won.

“I didn’t really expect to win,” McKee said. “Now I am running a business, like fuck.”

