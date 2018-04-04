Spring ball in full effect

11 coaches and 66 student athletes gather every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning in preparation for their spring game later this month.

“Our energy is already feeding off of each other,” backup sophomore quarterback Cheyenne Keith said. “We are doing very well so far.”

The Lumberjacks took to the Redwood Bowl again as they jumped into spring ball at their first 6 a.m. practice on March 27.

Lumberjacks head coach Damaro Wheeler currently holds the interim position for the Jacks. He has been with the team since spring of 2017 and coached defensive backs and special teams during the 2017 season.

“We have hired some coaches,” coach Wheeler said. “And a bunch of former players and alumni have come to help us out.”

Along with practice during the week, the Jacks are required a certain amount of completed lifts done in the recreation center weight room. With some new and already familiar drills, the Jacks are taking everything on and going all in at practice.

“We are ready,” Keith said. “We are ready to put the pads on and hit each other.”

The Jacks will get a small break after the their spring game, and will return late summer for the start of the fall season.

“We’re taking it day by day,” junior Sefa Tauanu’u said. “As a captain, I’m also focused on bettering the team.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

