Alchemy Distillery holds its monthly Saturday open house

Alchemy Distillery is located at 330 South G St. in Arcata, across from the Arcata Marsh.

On March 31, owners Amy and Steve Bohner held their monthly Saturday open house tour of their distillery. This open house includes free tours every hour from 2-6 p.m., along with complimentary drinks for visitors 21 years or older.

The typical tour shows visitors how their signature BOLDT spirits are made, as well as the distillery process starting from grain section to bottling and labeling.

The Lumberjack reporter Dajonea Robinson takes you behind the scenes.

Video by Dajonea Robinson.

