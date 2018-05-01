To all of my kinky people

I am not a hair guru, but I do know my hair. My hair type can be best described as 4c.

The hair chart guide starts from type 1, which is your typical straight hair. This hair type is typically more hydrated. However, it gets greasy easily. Type 2 can be best described as wavy, a mixture of straight and curly hair. Type 3 is curly, which has a defined s-shaped pattern. These curls can get weighed down with too much hair product and will look greasy. Type 4 is the kinky hair type. This hair type has a tightly coiled pattern with a zig-zag shape.

This hair type is the most fragile and driest of them all. It requires the most care and the most moisture.

The problem many gals and Humboldt State University students with 4c hair likely face, is the lack of ethnically diverse hair care products in Humboldt County.

As a newly self-proclaimed “natural,”my hair is in its raw state, not permanently altered by chemicals or heat. Since I’m new at this, I’m still looking for the right hair care products.

If you’re looking for products that properly nourish, moisturize, detangle, tame frizz, add shine, give great body, leave hair soft, oil deeply and lock-out humidity, you can’t get that from typical hair products found at CVS, WinCo Foods or Walmart. But there are at least a few shelves of ethnic hair care options available at local stores.

There are local beauty supply stores in Eureka, but they have a small supply. Unfortunately, they sell items that are remarkably priced higher than items back home, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Minority-majority areas typically have a plethora of beauty supplies and supply stores that cater to the needs of people of color.

Unfortunately, many HSU students have to either bring supplies from home during the break or spend an arm and a leg to ship it up here.

The HSU Bookstore now has items for their ethnically diverse student body, but prices could be better.

HSU Clubs and Activities coordinator Tanza Triggs wants to put together a planning committee with a club called The Legacy in the fall. It would be a hair expo for people with ethnic hair.

The purpose of the expo is to bring in local stylists and beauty supply owners to welcome HSU students with hair care contacts. This should create a drop in prices for hair care products and an increase in stock.

I usually use Cantu products. However, I’ve taken a small break from my Cantu products, and I’ve now decided to experiment with Lottabody products. The Cantu products can be found in Humboldt County, but I have yet to find Lottabody products.

I also use the Moisturize Me Curl and Style Milk in hopes to define my curls, tame frizz and add moisture with brilliant shine. So far, the results have been wonderful.

I hope other people of color will be able to find the hair care products that properly serve their hair type while living in Humboldt.

