Jacks talent move on to NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose our very own Alex Cappa as the 94th overall pick in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Cappa is a four-time Great Northwest Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and a three-time All-American. Cappa was recognized as a top lineman in NCAA Division II and played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama back in January.

“I would just like to thank everyone [at Humboldt],” Cappa said, “there was a huge support system there. The community, my team, the coaches; they all definitely prepared me for this.”

Five minutes before hearing his name called on national television, Cappa received a call from the Buccaneers. He was in Arizona with teammates Mick Johnson, John Hanson, his father and girlfriend, Emily when the Buccs let him know that they would be announcing him as their 5th pick of the 2018 draft.

“It was pretty cool,” Cappa said, “my family was super excited as well, probably more excited than I was to be honest.”

Cappa is from Dublin, California and has only been playing football since his freshman year of high school. He claims that he was not that great of a player during his high school years but progressively increased his skill level and had a successful college career.

“He is very strong and has mastered his techniques, even the strongest guys cant do anything to him,” Robert Mathews said, a football graduate and former offensive lineman for the Jacks.

Cappa’s teammates talk about his encouraging work ethic and positive mindset that always helped the camaraderie of the team and success on the field.

“I appreciate the energy [Cappa] brought to the game,” Mathews said, “he was like another coach. He was always ready to play football.”

Cappa’s teammate, All-American running back Ja’Quan Gardner, has also received an NFL opportunity. Gardner was invited to join the San Fransisco 49ers in their rookie minicamp this weekend. Gardner has worked very hard for this opportunity and is excited to show the 49ers what he can do.

Cappa will be flying to Florida on May 10, where he will soon begin the Buccaneers rookie minicamp. After the camp, the rookies will get to gather with the rest of the team and then receive some time off before training starts for the 2018 NFL season.

“I think this is phenomenal for [Cappa],” strength and conditioning coach Drew Peterson said, “I cant say enough about his accomplishments, and its a testament to his hard work.”

