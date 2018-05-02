Letter to the Editor

I recently read the article “40-day anti-abortion protest begins in Eureka” by Abigail LeForge. I found the article to be biased and lacking in investigative journalism. Though it is generally lacking in perspective, my main contention is with two points at the end of the article.

The first is the section about the press release for the event wherein LeForge wrote, “the press release…boasts the success of these campaigns, claiming they have saved 14,000 children.”

There is no further elaboration on how this number was achieved. What is their measure for saving a life? Are these 14,000 abortions post-eight weeks, 12, 14? There is a huge difference in what a woman goes to go through depending on whether or not it’s post-eight weeks.

Also, it states that “children” are saved, which is a term predominantly understood to be based on age; post-birth, pre-pubescent. Using the term “children” in reference to the beginnings of a fetus is an emotionally provocative inaccurate and inaccurate.

My second problem with the article is the use of the term “abortion facility.” It was a quote from an interviewee and LaForge missed an opportunity by not clarifying for readers that our Eureka Planned Parenthood isn’t an “abortion facility.” It supplies woman, myself included for the last 17 years of my life, with mammograms, Pap smears, STD and STI testing, birth control, cancer exams for both men and women etc…you get the picture.

Lastly, to end this article on a note about the closure of abortion facilities is frightening. Who is recording the closure of abortion fascilities? Is this county wide, state wide or nation wide? Were all these closures based on the successful campaigns of anti-abortion protesters? A new bill being passed? The merging of fascilities into one? Again, more questions are raised then answered.

At the end of t day, the misinformation by exclusion of a balance of views within this article hinders the progress for women’s right to their bodily autonomy.

If you made it here, thank you for taking the time to read through. This article seriously has me considering picking up journalism again. I guess that’s a good thing.

Have a wonderful day and thank you

Annie Bond

Student

