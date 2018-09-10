Men’s soccer shuts out Concordia University 3-0

Humboldt State goes back in the win column with 3-0 victory over non-conference opponent Concordia University from Portland, Oregon.

Concordia out shot the Jacks 9-7 in the first half but couldn’t capitalize. The Jacks were able to go up 1-0 at the 5:35 mark thanks to a pass from junior Gus Baxter to sophomore forward Alejandro Cortes Garcia for a header over the goalkeeper.

Baxter continued to lead the offense for the Jacks in the first half by scoring a goal at the 23:02 mark from an assist from freshman forward Devin Hauenstein.

Behind 2-0 entering the second half, Concordia raised its intensity on offense by putting up another 10 shots with zero scoring. The Jacks responded with seven shots including one goal by junior forward Isaiah Dairo at the 86:23 mark.

A corner kick from sophomore Marco Silveira found Dairo as he put it in the back of the net for his 3rd goal of the season, leading the Jacks in goals.

“It was great to get back on track with a hard-fought win against a difficult Concordia team,” said HSU Head Coach Fred Jungemann. “We started quick and got a couple of early goals, but they put us under some pressure after that.”

Jacks goalkeeper, Bryan Hernandez, finished the day with nine total saves over the full 90 minutes. Dairo, Baxter and senior Francisco Calderon were the key to the offense by putting up three shots a piece for 12 of the Jacks’ 14 shots.

“Our guys defended well, though, and we eventually found the third goal to put the game away,” said Coach Jungemann. “Hopefully, that is something we can carry forward into conference play.”

HSU now sits at 2-1. Men’s soccer will face the Academy of Art from San Fransisco on their home field at 2 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 8.

