Women’s soccer comes up short in home opener

The Lumberjacks women’s soccer team lost 1-0 at home against the San Francisco State Gators Sept. 16.

The Gator’s senior defender Madison Messier scored in the first two minutes to give SFSU the lead they held the entire game.

“We didn’t come out as hard as we should have,” said Jacks senior goalkeeper Nora Goodrie, “We just got in our heads and we messed up.”

Although Goodrie had four saves throughout the game, the Jacks began the match poorly. A defensive blunder allowed Gators defender Niko Baila to cross the ball from the right corner into the crowded box. From there, Messier reached over a pair of Jacks players for a header that was just out of reach for Goodrie.

“We struggled to get control of the game until the half,” said Jacks head coach Paul Karver. “We had our chances to score but didn’t finish them, and in this conference that will send you home pretty quickly.”

The loss moves the Jacks’ record to 2-3-1 on the season along with a 0-2 record in conference play.

The Lady Jacks tried to respond in the second half by shifting a few players around and eventually found success.

“I thought we were able to keep our energy at the same level,” said junior midfielder Cameron Mejia. “We work better as a team when we respond and our second half was a lot stronger.”

Although the team played better in the second half, the offense still remained in a drought and the Jacks remained scoreless in it’s second consecutive game while only putting up eight shots on goal.

“It lit a fire under our butts to make us work harder,” said senior outside midfielder McKenna Dunn. “We have a night game on Friday so we just have to work hard so we can get back to it.”

The Jacks will attempt to revitalize their offense as they hit the road for their next game. They will travel down to Southern California to face the Golden Eagles of Cal State Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 21. The match will begin at 7 p.m.

