Prepare your pigments

The first Saturday of October 2018 approaches and with it comes the 31st Pastels on the Plaza benefit.

Business owners, sponsors and local artists will team up to turn Arcata sidewalks into pastel canvases on Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m to raise money for the North Coast Children’s Services.

Since the event’s start in 1987, the benefit is one of the most popular art shows in the area. Businesses and sponsors purchase sidewalk squares and are paired with artists who decorate their purchased square. Pastels are provided and artists are welcome to come up with art catered to a business or sponsor, or whatever they can create.

Finished pastel sidewalk squares decorate the plaza for as for as long as the rain and time allows.

Businesses can purchase sidewalk space for $150 or $250. There is no charge for artists but they do need to be registered for the event and paired with a business or sponsor. Businesses, sponsors and artists can find registration information here.

Proceeds from the event go toward NCCS preschool and family services.

For more information visit the Pastels on the Plaza website.

