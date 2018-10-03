OPINION: No second chances

Potential Supreme Court nominee should not be considered with history of sexual assault or allegations of sexual misconduct

Palo Alto University Professor Christine Blasey Ford has recently come forward and said the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was 15 and he was a 17-year old high school student.

Ford said she originally came out with this revelation in 2012 in a couples therapy session. Documents, as well as a polygraph test, support the credibility of her and multiple witness’ statements.

Because it was over three decades ago, we may never get the truth from Kavanaugh. This does not mean Ford’s claims should be dismissed.

Kavanaugh’s behavior and denial of the incident speaks to a larger societal issue women have to deal with when coming forward and dealing with sexual abuse.

Kavanaugh, Donald Trump or any other human being in a place of elite power should not have the ability to dictate the future of a country if they have sexual assault allegations or charges against them.

It’s the fact that most of these men are in a position of power to dictate our country’s direction. They have the power to dictate what women can and can’t do with their bodies by creating laws. That is a dangerous proposition. The thought that men who have oppressed women in the past, or still do, can make laws and hold power.

Opposing viewpoints would say that people and their past transgressions should be forgiven and people should be given a second chance. While I do believe being proven guilty in the court of law is the correct way to punish most people on this, our justice system has failed so many women, that a conviction, any help and assurance can’t be seen with much more than a half ass attempt of justice.

No second chance should be given for sexual misconduct. Sexual harassment is to take a piece of someone’s well being and disregard it, and disrespecting them as a person. To take advantage of someone sexually shows a lack of compassion, understanding and empathy.

Former Judge Alex Kozinski was forced to announce retirement. Senator Al Franken, representative Pat Meehan, Rep. Trent Franks, Rep. John Conyers and Rep. Blake Farenthold had to resign because of past allegations of sexual harassment. This tells me that men in Washington believe they are above the law and entitled to a women’s body.

Men like these who run our country are indicative of a society that doesn’t value women for their intellect but for what they look like and what they provide a man.

Time and time again the leaders of our country are at the forefront of oppression.

