Jacks on the hunt for Homecoming win

Video by: Skye Kimya

After having a win snatched right out of their gloves against Azusa Pacific, Humboldt State football looks to secure a victory in this weekend’s homecoming game against Simon Fraser University to add to the other side of their record 0-4, and conference record 0-3.

On Sept. 29 the Jacks started off strong at Citrus Stadium against Azusa as defensive back Evan Camarena intercepted Azusa’s first pass of the game.

“Considering what we’ve done the last three games,” Jacks wide receiver Leo Wagner said. “We did a lot better on both sides of the ball tonight and defense had one hell of a game.”

Offense capitalized on the first turnover with quarterback Joey Sweeney’s five-play, 23-yard drive and a completed eight-yard pass to Wagner to lead with the first points on the board.

Defense kept the confidence high for the Jacks with a total of six turnovers, two of which were interceptions by defensive back Ju’Wan Murphy.

“The defense competed tonight,” said Murphy. “We’ve just got to keep watching film and get better each week.”

Although defense played a strong game, the offense tried to keep the same momentum but was limited to 189 total yards and the Jacks came up short, losing to Azusa 37-21.

During the 2017 season, the Jacks rolled over Simon Fraser twice winning both games by at least five touchdowns. A victory is on the Jack’s mind as they head into their homecoming game against Simon Fraser.

This weekend’s game is scheduled to kick off Saturday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. The game will be followed by an HSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2018 recognition and a post game fireworks show.

