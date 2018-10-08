Review: Five time emmy nominated pianist performs at HSU

On Friday, Sept. 28, five time Grammy nominated pianist, Ursula Oppens, performed for Humboldt State University students.

“This is my first time up in Northern California, the redwood forest is very beautiful,” Oppens said. “I just wish it was easier to get here.”

The pieces played were unique, and there was a mixture of modern/contemporary pieces with compositions from the romantic era. Oppens could have performed pieces from famous composers like Beethoven or Mozart, but instead chose to perform pieces from lesser known composers. This helped introduce th/≥≥e composers to the audience.

The night started with “Winging It” composed by John Corigliano. It is a contemporary piece that was nominated for a Grammy in 2011 for best classical instrument solo piece. Followed up was “Four Impromptus, Op. 90, D. 899” composed by Franz Schubert in 1827.

After a short intermission, “Two Diversions” composed by Elliot Carter. Oppens closed the night with another Franz Schubert composition, “Sonata in A minor, Op. 42, D. 845.”

Each composition would shift from a sharp, loud pace to a slow and somber pace.

Oppens showed audience members the talent of her piano playing that she had been practicing since she was five.

“I started performing in front of an audience when I was 14, I’m always nervous when I’m performing even today,” Oppens said, “But I just push myself to perform and play for the audience.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

