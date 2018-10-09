Lady Jacks win first game at home

Day 1 Humboldt State vs. San Bernardino

Humboldt State Women’s soccer split the weekend falling 2-1 on Friday to the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes but taking the win from the Cal State Poly Pomona Broncos Oct. 7 at the College Creek Field.

In the first game, the Jacks controlled much of the first half possessions and brought on the physical play. The Jacks had statistical advantages in most areas including shots and shots on goal.

A breakaway, just 13 minutes into the first quarter, had Jacks left midfielder Alex Jenkins charging down the field being just one step ahead of the defender.

Jenkins, putting a boot through the ball, hit a solid shot off the inside the box but it deflected off the goalie’s outstretched knee resulting in a save for the Coyotes goalie.

“We had chances in both halves and we didn’t do enough,” Jack’s head coach Paul Karver said. “We can create but in this game you have to finish.”

On the Jack’s defensive side, center back Jensen Smith kept Coyote strikers out of position and kept the box clean. This streak came to an end as Jack’s defensive clearances started landing at the Coyotes attackers feet.

The Coyotes capitalized for the first goal of the game, shot by Gabby Evaristo in the 55th minute. Evaristo froze the goalie as she went around a Jacks defender and pushed it just past a diving goalie, Brooke Townsend, into the back of the left side goal.

A 1-0 lead by San Bernardino didn’t stay long as the Coyotes struck again just three minutes later with a long cross from Kelly Kevershan to Evaristo getting her second goal of the match.

The Jacks still had some fight as Alex Jenkins found herself in the box where she was fouled with just four minutes left in the match.

Jack’s midfielder Lindsay Stoner stepped in to take the penalty kick. Stoner fooled the goalie and hit the ball to the left burying it into the back of the net.

Trying to hurry they picked up the ball to rush it back for center kick off. Play resumed as the Jacks looked for some late-game heroics but fell short 2-1 in full time.

“We dominated a lot of that game,” Jenkins said. “It’s a bummer and unfortunately it didn’t go our way.”

Day 2 Humboldt State vs. Cal Poly Pomona

Down 1-0, the Jacks Alex Jenkins took her own shot that ricocheted off the post and scored the game-tying goal at the 58-minute mark.

“It’s our first weekend home in a month, we’re so lucky to have alumni and our parents watching,” Alex Jenkins said. “It was awesome getting those 3 goals today, especially at home for everyone.”

The Jacks created time to celebrate with family and fans as they beat the Cal Poly Pomona Broncos 3-1 Sunday, Oct. 7 at the College Creek Field.

The Jack’s pace picked up after Jenkin’s goal and in the 84th minute, Sabine Postma took a penalty shot from outside the box lifting the ball over the Broncos defensive wall and past their goalie for a 2-1 lead.

Adding another late header that found the back of the net by Jacks midfielder Pikake Hix, HSU was leading 3-1. The spectacular header put the finishing touches on the Jacks comeback victory.

This was their first home win of the season and the Lady Jacks now have a 4-7-1 overall record.

Next game is in the Central Valley as the Lady Jacks travel to Turlock, California, to take on the Stanislaus State Warriors on Friday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

