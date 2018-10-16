Q&A Meet the Athlete: Lauren Reid

The Lumberjack catches up with Women’s Volleyball star Lauren Reid

Lauren Reid is a 20 year old, third year volleyball player leading the Lady Jacks in kills this season. She is from Riverside, California and is majoring in Elementary Education here at Humboldt State.

Q: Why did you choose that major?

A: I was kind of torn actually between that and kinesiology, but I’ve been surrounded by kids my whole life. My mom runs her own daycare out of our home and she’s been doing that my whole life. I grew up around kids and I coached over the summer. Helping and learning is what I love to do, so I just took that into teaching in the classroom.

Q: What grade would you teach?

A: I wanted to do younger kids until last summer when some of the kids I was coaching had a little impact on that! It’s the attention span. I want to be able to get to know their personalities. It was kindergarten. But now it’s fourth grade, fifth grade, but for sure elementary.

Q: What do you miss most about home?

A: I miss the sun. I’ll take any sunny day any chance I get up here. I miss feeling like I’m at home. I miss the smell of pollution to be honest, and the sun. I know that sounds crazy, but it’s true. I miss my family for sure.

Q: What restaurant would you bring up here to Humboldt from home?

A: Ohhhh, only one? “B-Dubs,” I miss “B-Dubs” a lot. I could go “hammy” on some wings at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Q: Is it just the wings? Or do you like hanging out with your friends?

A: It was always just fun to eat there and we’ve had a few parties there too. It’s just an overall good place to have fun and get good food especially if you like sports. I would bring the whole environment up here to NorCal and bless them.

Q: What do you like most about being here in Humboldt?

A: I like that I can be independent. Granted, I love my family to death and love all my friends but I like living under my own roof and having my own rules has been a real go-taker for me. One of the reasons I wanted to move away from home was because I wanted to grow up and learn to do things on my own. Grocery shopping for yourself and paying bills or whatever it may be.

Q: What do you dislike most about Humboldt?

A: I dislike the weather. Extremely. It gets really, I don’t want to be dramatic, but it gets really depressing. When it gets cloudy and rainy for weeks at a time I get so depressed. The sun literally brings me joy. That and the distance. We’re kind of by ourselves and lonesome up here. I want to get out of here but I don’t want to have to drive five hours to do that. We’re on an island! We’re trapped!

Q: What position do you play in volleyball?

A: I’ve played right side for the last two years. I originally played left side in high school. But this year I finally get to play left side again and I’m really happy about that!

Q: Did you come here to play volleyball?

A: Yes, I did. I wouldn’t be here without volleyball. I actually didn’t even know Humboldt was a school until I heard that a Humboldt coach was recruiting me. In these last three years it’s taught me more than anything did in high school. I’m grateful that it brought me up here because I’ve met some of my best friends that will last a lifetime.

Q: Are you a competitive player or an emotional player?

A: People actually think I look really pissed off when I’m playing or unmotivated, but I’m actually very, very competitive. I just stay to myself and stay very focused.

Q: You’re killing it on the court, but the team hasn’t won a game yet this season. How do you deal with personal success when the team isn’t excelling in the same ways?

A: It’s tough when you’re doing your job and doing really well, but your team isn’t winning. You get to the end of the game and you’re like, damn, the team lost but I got this many kills or whatever. I guess I’ve been torn a few times this season. If we can get a couple people getting 10 to 15 kills per game, then we’ll be winning. It would be a game changer.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: I see myself done with college. I better be! Back home, for sure. And honestly hopefully teaching at the elementary school that I went to. I live half a mile from my elementary school. I mean, I won’t be living there anymore, hopefully I’ll be moved out by then! But I do love kids. So I hope that I can have a little baby bump or something, ya know? I really love kids and want to have them myself.

Q: It’s time for my favorite question, who is your celebrity crush?

A: I feel like I can’t just have one, but every time I see him on TV and in his music videos, I’m like, yeah, that’s the one. Maybe Drake!

Q: Who is his competition?

A: I only know their names in the show. Stefan and Damon from Vampire Diaries. But I don’t know their names, so I guess it goes to Drake!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

