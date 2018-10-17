Jacks losing streak continues

Lumberjacks volleyball is 0-11 in conference play

The Lady Jacks volleyball team showed great effort at their home game against the Cal State Los Angeles Golden Eagles but ultimately fell in straight sets 3-0.

Lady Jacks middle blocker Hannah Cantrell was able to return to her preferred position after some roster shake ups.

“It felt amazing! After taking a break from the middle for the past couple of matches it felt good to be back in the position I know best,” said Cantrell. “I was pretty fired up to say the least.”

In what was a competitive first set, both teams racked up kills but the Golden Eagles took the set 25-22.

The Golden Eagles led the second set with seven kills over the Jacks total of three. The Lumberjacks tried to rally to match L.A before the end of the set but could not complete the comeback as the Eagles took the set 25-17.

“We are having a rough season for sure,” Jacks head coach Kelly Wood said. “We’re a young a team and we’re working on development and growing every week.”

With a significant amount of the players this season being freshman, it definitely changes things a bit.

The Jacks began the third set and took an early 8-5 lead over the Golden Eagles but their success was short lived. L.A took over and won the game in three straight sets with a final of 25-16 in the last set.

Even though the Jacks were dealt another loss, Coach Wood seemed to know exactly where she and the team stand.

“We are trying to keep things into perspective and just keep getting better,” said Wood.

Hannah Cantrell has remained optimistic and consistently exhibits a ‘never say die’ attitude on the volleyball court.

“My goal for the rest of the season is to stay as consistent as possible, and continue to play as hard and as confident as I can,” Cantrell said.

The Lady Jacks move to 3-16 overall and 0-11 in conference play. They will travel to SoCal as they go against the UC San Diego Tritons Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

