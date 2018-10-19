Consent project a reminder of empowerment

The Consent Project, a seminar session at Humboldt State University on Oct.16, was hosted in an effort to create a more consent and survivor centric campus.

Stands with activities and campus resources were set up in the Kate Buchanan Room for students of all genders to participate in.

Juliet Kallen, pure health educator, set up a “self-care pack” stand, filled with salts, aromatherapy herbs and facial masks.

“We let you do what you want,” Kallen said. “We offer products that help take care of the body, because that is important.”

Dalia Rivera, another pure health educator, set up a stand called the “community mural” where students can write and draw what is consent to them.

“For me, consent is good communication with your partner,” Rivera said.

The Campus Advocate Team was also at the event to offer help for people who are victims of sexual violence.

Haydee Carrillo, bilingual client advocate for CAT, contributed to the project by describing some of the things that CAT does for students.

“We offer free 24/7 anonymous calls for those who were victims of violence,” Carrillo said. “Title IX gives us the ability to help students of all genders.”

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. Regardless of gender identity, students have access to resources like CAT to help them if they are victims of rape and sexual violence.

According to the Clery Act posted by Humboldt State campus police on Sept. 5, there have been two cases of dating violence and one case of domestic violence that occurred on campus in 2017.

“This is a space for victims to be listened to,” said community outreach coordinator for CAT Paula Arrowsmith. “With all this news that’s been coming out lately, it has victims fall silent, and never speak of their abuse and struggle.”

At the end of the seminar, an hour was dedicated for the students who are survivors of sexual violence. An open mic was allowed for survivors to speak of their abuse and their trauma.

“It’s brave to come up to strangers and tell of your abuse,” Arrowsmith said. “For those who don’t come up tonight because you’re afraid, you’re also brave for listening.”

For those who need help dealing with sexual violence, domestic violence, stalking, and/or sexual harassment, call or visit these organizations:

CAT’s 24 hour Hotline: (707) 445-2881

TTY Line (M-F 8:30-5:00): (707)-443-2738

https://www.checkithsu.com/

www.ncrct.org

