Two Things the Media Get Wrong About Sexualized Violence

Humboldt State University professors discuss media coverage of sexual assault

A discussion panel on media coverage of sexualized violence will be hosted by Journalism Professor Victoria Sama and Communications Professor Maxwell Schnurer.

The discussion will take place in Founders Hall 118 on Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The discussion will also be free and open to the public.

In their panel, “Two Things The Media Get Wrong about Sexualized Violence,” Sama and Maxwell will be taking a look at language and strategy used by the media in sexual assault cases.

Sama has researched how publications report sexual assault cases since 2003 and Schnurer has focused his research on social movements, language, power, and freedom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

