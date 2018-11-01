Screengrab courtesy of Bailey Tennery Thriller flashmob By Bailey Tennery on November 1, 2018 Downtown Arcata celebrates Halloween in style Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Bailey Tennery More from Life & ArtsMore posts in Life & Arts »Top 9 Horror MoviesTop 9 Horror MoviesFull time student, part time paramedicFull time student, part time paramedicEditor’s Choice: Spooky Song FavoritesEditor’s Choice: Spooky Song FavoritesKrushin’ itKrushin’ itMore from NewsMore posts in News »1.4 million available to close equity gap1.4 million available to close equity gapSheriff discusses Measure KSheriff discusses Measure KAn attempt at rent controlAn attempt at rent controlCultural appropriation is not culture appreciationCultural appropriation is not culture appreciation
Be First to Comment