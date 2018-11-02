Better Safe Than Sorry

This week marks the second annual Safety Week held on the Humboldt State University Campus.

Put on by the Risk Management and Safety Services at HSU, this week is to further inform and engage students about safety both on and off campus. Safety Week’s kick off date starts Oct. 29 through Nov. 2.

This year’s safety week will include a total of eight events held throughout the HSU campus. Prior to this year’s safety week there were only seven events listed. This year, two new events are offered to students: concussion and traumatic brain injury, along with a stress management seminar.

Kimberley Comet, Director of Risk Management and Safety Services at HSU hopes to obtain more student participation than last year’s Safety Week.

“Last year’s Safety week was impactful, but did not get enough participation,” Comet said. “With the addition of these two new events, we hope to get students further educated and interested with on and off campus safety.”

The concussion and traumatic brain injury presentation will highlight signs and symptoms of concussions, along with best practices for recovery and return to activity. There’s also a discussion of short and long-term consequences of mismanaging concussions. The stress management seminar will discuss sources of stress, stress responses, and have the chance to practice stress management tools.

In addition to the two new events added, disaster preparedness for the Disaster Service Worker, fire safety and portable extinguisher use, biomechanics, bloodborne pathogens training, home hazards, disaster preparedness 101, and active shooter events will be available for students to attend.

Before attending the week’s events, students must register prior to attending the event to reserve seating.

For every student that attends an event, a punch card will be provided and stamped. Those who gets their punch card stamped three times will enter a raffle and have the chance to win an emergency safety kit.

For more information go to: training.humboldt.edu or call 707-826-5711.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

