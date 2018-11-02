Lady Jacks basketball dominate in their home opener 109-40

With an 11 game improvement and an NCAA West Regional bid of an 8th seed, the Lady Jacks look to carry last year’s success into the 2018-2019 season.

On Oct. 29 in the Lumberjack Arena, Humboldt State Women’s Basketball slashed to the basket with little resistance, pulled up from the key with ease, and shot 48 percent from past the three-point line.

Bethesda couldn’t solve HSU’s puzzle with defensive pressure. More times than not, the play resulted in a turnover granted to the Jacks.

Alexia Thrower led HSU with 29 points, Madeline Hatch followed with 23 points, and Jovanah Arrington and Isamar Conde put up 17 and 15 points, respectively.

The hot start and a 69 point difference is something that hasn’t been done before in decades at HSU. Don’t let the small roster fool you, the 2018-2019 Lady Jacks basketball team can play. There is no doubt that they will have another exciting season. The next home game is Nov. 2nd against Southern Oregon at 5:30 p.m.

