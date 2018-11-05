HSU mourns the loss of student lost at sea

Coast Guard suspends search for Humboldt State student lost at sea
On Oct. 29 Humboldt State freshman Keymaan Stringer from Los Angeles, was swept away by a sneaker wave around 4:30 p.m. at the North Jetty in Eureka. Stringer has not been found.
The U.S. Coast Guard and a variety of other first responders were notified of the incident around 4:32 p.m. on Oct. 29 and then searched for Stringer. According to the Coast Guard News’ release the search for Stringer was suspended around 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 30.
“The Coast Guard and partner agencies searched approximately 160 square-nautical miles for 16 hours in a continuous effort to locate the man.”
Singer’s family has created a Go Fund Me campaign for the search and recovery of Stringer in response to the U.S. Coast Guard suspended search.
For those in need of support Humboldt State University Counseling & Psychological Services at 707.826.3236 As for staff and faculty who may need support there’s the Employee Assistance Program at 707.443.7358.
