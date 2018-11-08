Protesters demand Whittaker’s recusal

Brennen Duck took an oath to defend this country from all enemies foreign and domestic.

“And right now our president is acting as a domestic enemy,” Duck said.

Duck, an Arcata community member, joined more than 20 people at Humboldt State University’s quad on Nov. 8 to protest against Donald Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whittaker as acting attorney general.

This protest was part of a nationwide protest organized by Common Cause, a watchdog group based in Washington, D.C. They are concerned that Whittaker will interfere with special counsel Robert Mueller’s more than one-year-long investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Former Attorney General Jeffrey Sessions, who Trump had fired hours after the 2018 mid-term elections, recused himself from Muller’s investigation. That means that Sessions was unable to make any executive decisions on the investigation. Now that Sessions is gone, Whittaker has the power to end the investigation.

Protesters are especially worried Whittaker will interrupt the investigation because he had previously written an op-ed condemning it. The protesters with Common Cause demanded that Whittaker also recuse himself from the investigation so that Mueller can continue his investigation without any interference.

“It’s really hard to imagine that they’re getting away with being corrupt when [Whitter] made statements opposing the investigation,” protester Joan Dixon said. “It’s quite devious.”

Political science junior Alex Fallman took the helm of the protest and relayed a speech to the group of protesters given to him by Humboldt Congressman Jared Huffman.

Fallman read Huffman’s letter on his support for the protesters and made a call to action demanding that Whittaker recuse himself from the investigation.

After being at the quad for 15 minutes the group of protesters then traveled to Arcata Plaza. Fallman said there were speakers in Eureka and Arcata Plaza at the same time.

“I’m a little disappointed in turnout,” protester Kyla Hock said. “It’s ok though, it’s a good movement to support.”

