Lawson Update

Josiah Lawson to earn posthumous degree spring 2019

David Josiah Lawson was set to graduate from Humboldt State University with his B.A. in criminology in spring 2019. His mother, Charmaine Lawson, requested from HSU President Lisa Rossbacher that she receive his degree in his name during the spring 2019 graduation ceremony.

Charmaine Lawson said the California State University Board of Trustees Chair Adam Day had honored her request for Josiah’s honorary degree. Lawson, along with her son Anthony, and daughter Chloe, said they will walk in Josiah’s place to accept his degree and he will be commemorated.

“Josiah would have a degree if he wasn’t murdered,” Charmaine Lawson said.

Josiah Lawson was stabbed to death at an off-campus house party 19-months ago on April 15, 2017. Former interim police chief, Richard Elhe, temporarily took over after Tom Chapman resigned. Elhe told the Times-Standard the investigation was nearly wrapped up.

On Oct. 31, Elhe told the Times-Standard that the Arcata Police Department would be handing over their completed investigation to Humboldt County D.A. Maggie Fleming on Nov. 2. Ehle said he feels confident he has enough evidence for the district attorney to move forward with a charge.

As of Nov. 12 no arrests have been made.

This is an on-going story.

