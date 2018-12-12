Mass shooting threat at CSUN

There have been threats of a mass shooting to take place at California State University, Northridge on Dec. 12. The first threat was written on a wall of a building that stated “mass shooting in Sierra Hall 12/12/18,” with a swastika drawn under the date.

A second threat was made in the form of a hand-written note that has been widely shared on social media. In the note the author states ,“I am writing this to inform the people of CSUN that I will kill everyone on the 12 of December 2018. I am aware that I will probably shot and killed… (sic)” The author goes on to blame teachers and professors for “making students depressed and giving us (expletive) work that will never serve us good in life.”

However, the campus plans to stay open. After phone call to Carmen Chandler, Director of Media Relations, she referred to a media post on CSUN’s homepage for all inquiries.

The post, signed by CSUN president Dianne F Harrison Ph. D, states the campus will remain open “based on the threat assessment and current information gathered by law enforcement.” CSUN police will be actively patrolling campus and investigating the incident alongside LAPD. The post also states that faculty has been instructed to “provide alternative examination options for their students that would not require students to be physically present on campus.”

The post also states, “law enforcement officials continue to believe that there is no imminent threat,” and that if anyone has any information that should contact CSUN Police at 818-677-2111.

