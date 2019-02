Wing Eating Contest at Six Rivers Brewery

For 14 years, Six Rivers Brewery has been the host of the Wing Eating Contest during halftime of the Super Bowl. This year, our very own staff member, Cassaundra Caudillo participated. Although she didn’t win, she showed Lumberjack pride as she finished off seven chicken wings.

The winner was Tommy Hernandez, he has been the winner for three years but this was his second year in a row. He devoured 15 chicken wings in the three minutes.

