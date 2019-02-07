EDITORIAL: Entrapment of undocumented students is not okay

The University of Farmington was created by the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency in order to capture undocumented students

Recently, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was discovered to have made a fake University in order to capture students who were illegal immigrants. Immigrants who signed up were promised asylum to the United States through their student visa, even if their visa was expired. However, instead of being given an education and a stay at the United States, they were detained by ICE and deported back to their country. The discovery of the fake college was found by The Detroit News.

This operation has been going on since 2015, and ICE did not specify how many students they have detained. A professor from San Francisco University School of Law, Bill Ong Hing, called this tactic a form of entrapment. Of those who were involved in the sting operation, eight individuals were arrested by authorities for committing visa fraud.

When it comes to entrapment cases, some law enforcement agencies have practiced this tactic for years. In 2014, a high school student was arrested for buying weed from an undercover cop, which also lead to his permanent expulsion from the high school. Jesse Snodgrass, the high school teen, said that the undercover cop befriended him for months, and then pressured him to buy weed.

The use of entrapment is an unfair tactic to use on people who are unaware and even taken advantage of. There’s no guarantee on whether the people who were detained will be sent back to the United States, while Many of the students that were attending the school legally came to the United States with an F-1 visa. The fact that the people who were detained by ICE were students seeking an education, is where their actions were deplorable.

