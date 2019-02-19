Pi Epsilon welcomes environmental science majors

The National Environmental Science Honor Society, also known as Pi Epsilon, had its first meeting on Feb. 15. President Rosey Ines and Vice President Ethan Reibsome invite qualified environmental science majors to join.

The Pi Epsilon constitution mission statement is to promote the study of environmental sciences through recognition of exemplary scholarly and professional activity. Environmental science is understood to be the study of our environment and all stressors acting on it. The society seeks to promote interdisciplinary studies and interactions between industry and academia to further the study of environmental science.

“We hope to establish ourselves and exchange ideas with students, employers and educators,” Reibsome said. “We will coordinate and collaborate with the campus community.”

To qualify to be a member of the honor society, an applicant must meet certain academic requirements. First, they must have a cumulative 3.3 GPA. Second, they must have completed 36 units of a Natural Science. They must also be in junior standing.

Reibsome said Pi Epsilon would be meeting once or twice a month. They are currently looking for members to fill out their club charter. Anyone who is interested is encouraged to contact Ines or Reisbome over email. They will fill you in on how to get involved.

Ines and Reibsome talked about the advantages of joining. They said Pi Epsilon offers career building experience, recognition for student achievements and volunteer opportunities. One of the first projects Reibsome hopes to accomplish with the club is an update to the Natural Resources Building lounge. This would show Pi Epsilon’s commitment to the College of Natural Resources.

Pi Epsilon has enthusiastic support from faculty. Kerry Byrne is the honor society faculty advisor. Byrne is a professor of ecology in the College of Natural Resources. She looks forward to helping the honor society thrive.

“I’m the faculty advisor for the society,” Byrne said. “I’m here to help you in as many ways as I can.”

The meeting was an opportunity to get potential members in a room together to discuss a vision for the future of Pi Epsilon. Being part of an honor society offers a lot of networking opportunities, including access to conventions. Ines and Reisbome said they would begin looking into professional partners like the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

There were fourteen people at the event. Many of the students who showed up are peers in the Department of Environmental Science. Their specialties included education and interpretation, policy and planning, ecological restoration and recreation. A diverse set of interests should be a boon to the club.

“They were really excited,” Byrne said. “Students who are excited, I want to help them.”

Emily Hunter is learning about environmental education and interpretation. Pi Epsilon plans on tutoring students in the environmental science and management program. Hunter said the honor society will hold people accountable, motivating them to do their best. She looks forward to contributing to Pi Epsilon.

“I hope to offer a fresh perspective to the club,” Hunter said. “As well as providing a positive attitude, volunteer connections, and be helpful in any way that is needed.”

