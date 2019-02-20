Jacks drop series to Chico

HSU softball swept by Chico State Tuesday afternoon

The Humboldt State softball team knew they were in for a challenge when they faced the #7 ranked Chico State Wildcats, as they dropped both games on Feb. 19 by scores of 8-3 and 4-2. Originally the two doubleheaders were scheduled on Friday and Saturday afternoons, but due to rain in Chico, the games were moved up to Monday and Tuesday.

Head coach Shelli Sarchett spoke at the HSU Athletics press conference on Feb. 12.

“We’re frothing at the mouths to get out there,” Sarchett said. “Especially with Chico being a rivalry weekend, we want to get out there and play them and if it means suffering through some weather then so be it.”

The Wildcats brought the offense in the first game, scoring eight runs on eight hits throughout the game. The Lumberjacks were held to three runs on six hits, with second baseman Danica Grier knocking in one run on two hits, including an RBI to open the game on a double to right center field in the first inning.

Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, the 1-0 lead would not hold for long as Chico State Right Fielder Ari Marsh would tie the game on a single into center field and the Jacks would not lead for the rest of the game.

The Wildcat offense would not finish there as the Wildcats would score seven more unanswered runs to eventually make the score 8-1 in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning, the Jacks would inch a little bit closer as shortstop Joanna Mullins hit an RBI single into center field to make the score 8-2. The comeback attempt ensued in the seventh and final frame as Third Baseman Rylie Carlier reached on an error to make the score 8-3. Unfortunately, the comeback attempt ended there and that would be the final score of the first game.

Pitching was the name of the game in the back end of the doubleheader as Chico State pitcher Sam Mulock pitched a complete game, allowing only two runs on six hits. Opposing her was Jacks pitcher Megan Holt who allowed eight hits but only allowed four runs to score. Chico State first baseman Reilani Peleti was the standout player for the Wildcats on offense, getting an RBI single in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the sixth inning to jumpstart the Chico offense. The Jacks were only able to muster two runs on the scoreboard via a Rylie Carlier single and Illa Haley sacrifice bunt against the standout pitching performance by Sam Mulock.

The sweep by the Chico State over HSU puts the Jacks at a record of three wins and four losses to start conference play, after splitting the doubleheader on Monday. The next home series will be a doubleheader on Friday starting at 12 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at the HSU softball field in Arcata, weather permitting.

