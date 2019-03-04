The LJ sports podcast

https://soundcloud.com/user-815505871/lj-pcast-2-21-pt-1
This is the KRFH Sports talk show, which you can listen to live every Thursday from 5-7 PM on 105.1 KRFH in Humboldt County, California or krfh.net.
Part 1 HSU Lumberjack sports
We talk about HSU basketball, HSU softball and former HSU football star Ja’quan Gardner’s impressive performance with the San Diego Fleet.
Part 2 Baseball
We talk about Manny Machado’s deal with the San Diego Padres and we also address the Bryce Harper saga.
Part 3 NHL
We talk about the San Jose Sharks and we also talk about possible NHL trade deals.
Part 4 Basketball
We discuss Zion Williamson’s injury plus we discuss happenings around the NBA.
