The LJ sports podcast

https://soundcloud.com/user-815505871/lj-pcast-2-21-pt-1

This is the KRFH Sports talk show, which you can listen to live every Thursday from 5-7 PM on 105.1 KRFH in Humboldt County, California or krfh.net.

Part 1 HSU Lumberjack sports

We talk about HSU basketball, HSU softball and former HSU football star Ja’quan Gardner’s impressive performance with the San Diego Fleet.

Part 2 Baseball

We talk about Manny Machado’s deal with the San Diego Padres and we also address the Bryce Harper saga.

Part 3 NHL

We talk about the San Jose Sharks and we also talk about possible NHL trade deals.

Part 4 Basketball

We discuss Zion Williamson’s injury plus we discuss happenings around the NBA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

